A New Book About Overcoming Adversity

No matter if you’re straight or gay, man or woman, immigrant or not, anyone can get back up from challenges, according to Author Harma Hartouni. For Harma, this challenge was growing up as an outcast, recovering after a near-death accident, and fighting a self-acceptance battle. These challenges are discussed in Harma’s new memoir, Getting Back Up: A Story of Resilience, Self-Acceptance & Success. Harma joins us today to talk about his new memoir and share some lessons that he’s learned.

To purchase Harma’s book and learn more about him, visit harmahartouni.com.