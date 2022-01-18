Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Natural Way To Treat Neuropathy

with Strive Neuropathy
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 11:57:53-05

Do you suffer from numbness, tingling, muscle weakness or pain in your hands or feet? If so, you might have neuropathy. Dr. Jonathan Stevenson, DC, BCN joins us to explain what neuropathy is and a natural way to ditch medicine and start addressing the root cause of neuropathy.

Strive Neuropathy is offering a consultation for $49. That includes an exam and nerve scan. First 20 callers will get a free copy of a book that goes more into depth about these natural solutions to neuropathy.

For more information, visit StriveChiropracticWI.com or call 262-648-0588.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019