A Musical that Football Fans will Love!

Many football fans cannot get away from the TV on Sundays, but there’s a new musical comedy that may lure them away. Dad’s Seasons Tickets is set during the 1996 Superbowl season and captures a family trying to inherit their dad’s treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field. Book, Music & Lyric Writer Matt Zembrowski joins us today to discuss how this Wisconsin musical will warm your heart.

Dad’s Season Tickets runs October 29 – January 2 at the Stackner Cabaret. To purchase tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com, give the ticket office a call at 414-224-9490, or show up in person to their box office at 108 East Wells street in downtown Milwaukee.