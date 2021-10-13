Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Musical that Football Fans will Love!

"Dad’s Season Tickets”
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 11:23:47-04

Many football fans cannot get away from the TV on Sundays, but there’s a new musical comedy that may lure them away. Dad’s Seasons Tickets is set during the 1996 Superbowl season and captures a family trying to inherit their dad’s treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field. Book, Music & Lyric Writer Matt Zembrowski joins us today to discuss how this Wisconsin musical will warm your heart.

Dad’s Season Tickets runs October 29 – January 2 at the Stackner Cabaret. To purchase tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com, give the ticket office a call at 414-224-9490, or show up in person to their box office at 108 East Wells street in downtown Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019