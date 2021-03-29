Menu

A Murder Mystery to Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

For fans of iconic manor murder stories
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:26:53-04

In the wake of World War I, Jane Wunderly--a thoroughly modern young American widow--is traveling abroad, enjoying the hospitality of an English lord and a perfectly proper manor house, until murder makes an unwelcome appearance...

If that gets pushes you to the edge of your seat, then you'll be excited to hear about the elease of Murder at Wedgefield Manor, the second installment of the Jane Wunderly Mystery series. Author Erica Ruth Neubauer joins us today to talk about her latest mystery novel and how she plans to keep you turning page after page after page.

Join Erica Ruth Neubauer for a book signing and conversation at Boswell Books Company in Milwaukee for the Release Day event on March 30, 2021. The event will be on Zoom, visit www.BoswellBooks.com to register for this free author talk.

Erica will be signing copies of her book for the store!

You can also grab your own copy by ordering online at boswellbooks.com or at your favorite local retailer.

