A Mother's Love Through Her Son's Addiction

Today we are joined by author Lisa Gennosa to talk about her book, Incurable Hope: A Memoir and Survival Guide for Coping with a Loved One's Addiction. This book examines how substance use disorder, mental health and trauma can collide with the legal and medical systems, but more importantly it is a survival, resource and tour guide through the labyrinth of addiction. Lisa offers insight on why she wrote the book and what she hopes people learn from it. Being a mother who experienced her own son having an addiction, Lisa also provides warning signs of a child that is struggling with addiction. For more information or to purchase her book, head to Incurable Hope: A Memoir and Survival Guide for Coping with a Loved One's Addiction.