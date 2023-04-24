We joined Greg Petrauski at The Woods- A GreatLife Community Living Center. The Woods is a ranch-style senior living facility that eliminates the commercial and institutional feeling that other senior-living facilities may carry. The Woods is the first post-covid designed "all ranch" senior community in Wisconsin offering independent and assisted living leased residences. Essentially it is a neighborhood of connected ranch homes, offering a more "home-like" living experience. If you call today for a tour, you could receive a free chef inspired meal by The Woods' in-house Executive Chef.
For more information, visit online at The Woods- A GreatLife Community Living Center.
A More Home-Like Experience For Seniors
The Woods- A GreatLife Community
Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:14:27-04
