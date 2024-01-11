Looking for something to do? From January 19th to February 4th the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will be showing its new production of Eugene O'Neill's A Moon For The Misbegotten! This is the first local profession production since 1995 with stars Kelly Doherty and James Pickering. This tragicomic romantic masterpiece is one that you will not want to skip out on.

Make sure to stop by the Broadway Theatre Center in the Historic Third Ward and witness a story you won't forget.

You can save 20 percent on tickets when you purchase with discount code: MOON 20.

To purchase tickets, go to www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org/moon or call the box office at (414)291-7800 (open Monday through Friday from 12pm to 6pm)