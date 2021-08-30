Watch
A Mom’s Mouth Breathing Struggle

With ADVENT
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:17:36-04

Many people experience dry mouth when they wake up in the morning. Did you know that this a direct result of breathing incorrectly when you sleep? This was the exact case for Hilda, who turned to ADVENT for help. ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, is here to share more about how ADVENT was able to offer a permanent solution to Hilda’s mouth breathing.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

