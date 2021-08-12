Watch
A Midwest Getaway!

At Village of Rosemont and Fashion Outlets of Chicago
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:32:35-04

If you’re looking to get away, but not too far, the Village of Rosemont is the perfect stop for you. Located less than two hours away from Milwaukee, the Village of Rosemont offers incredible dining, shopping and entertainment options. With the concerts, sporting events, delicious feasts, and shopping till you drop, you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Senior Marketing Manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Katie Walsh, is here to share more details about the hot spot!

To start planning your trip today, go to rosemont.com or fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

