A Midwest Author and her Jane Austen-Inspired Novel

Midwest Author A.H. Kim joins the show today to talk about her Jane Austen-Inspired Novel, Relative Strangers. Relative Strangers is a modern-day homage to Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility featuring two Korean-American sisters and a diverse cast of characters. The book was inspired by Ang Lee's 1995 classic Sense and Sensibility as well as A.H. Kim's experience leading a support group for young women.

A.H. Kim has a book signing today, April 24, at 6:30 PM. The signing will take place at Boswell Book Company. For more information about this even, visit ticketseventbrite.com/e/ah-kim-author-of-relative-strangers-an-in-person-boswell-event-tickets.