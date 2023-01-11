A Mental Health Journey With A Veteran

Dylan Sessler talks about his story, metal health, tiktok and his book, Defy the Darkness. This is a story of suicide, mental health and overcoming your hardest battles. This book was written to discuss the things people have always been afraid to talk about. From depression and PTSD to grief and suicide, this book dives headfirst into the taboo nature of mental health and delivers a path forward that few have been able to describe. Now as a Mental Health Coach, Dylan himself is able to reach into a place of human consciousness and deliver reality in a way that clarifies the pain, informs with perspective, and develops a clear sense of purpose in the face of some of the hardest questions life has to offer. Today we will hear about his journey.

Dylan has an inspirational text message group you can sign up by texting "hi" to 608-336-4480

