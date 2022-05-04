A Memoir With Recipes

Search is a novel about a church search committee looking for their new minister. The author, Michelle Huneven, sits down with us to discuss being on a search committee and how she became intrigued by how job applicants revealed their true characters when angling for the position.

There will be two book signings coming up! One at 2pm "talk and singing" at Books & Company in Oconomowoc and another at 6:30pm "talk and singing" at Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee. To order a book or for more information please visit michellehuneven.com.

