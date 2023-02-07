A Man Pretends to Be Pregnant!

Our co-worker Dwight Cannon has a blended family with wife Bianca. They have five kids and are expecting baby number 6 in May. To empathize with his wife, Dwight decided to see a what it feels like to be pregnant. He strapped on a 12 pound watermelon and a 20 pound vest to see what it would be like to spend the day like that. He admits it is tiring and draining. He said he had some "attitude" after a few hours. He said he did all the normal things he would do in a day. He did some cooking and played with the kids . He recommends all dads give it a try for just ONE day!