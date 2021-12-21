Watch
A Magical Holiday Event

Noel Light Park and Market
Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:24:22-05

A magical holiday event for all ages to enjoy! Noel Light Park and Market is a family-friendly indoor winter festival where guests can enjoy the magic of Christmas with dazzling light displays, interactive games and activities, festive treats, and live entertainment - all under a million twinkling lights. It is taking place now until January 2nd, 2022 at the Exposition Center of Wisconsin State Fair Park. Event Manager, Stephanie McBain joins us to share what kind of activities you can expect to see.

Noel Milwaukee is offering Morning Blend viewers a 20% discount code. The code: MORNINGBLEND20 will be active now through Christmas Eve and can be used to purchase tickets for any of the dates available through Jan. 2nd.

Tickets to Noel Milwaukee can be purchased at: www.noelmke.com

