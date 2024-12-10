A Look Towards The 2025 Housing Market

Are you looking to buy or sell in 2025? Missy Buttrum from HomeWire Realty is here to look towards the new year and tell us what you can expect. Missy will cover the current market, as well as options for home buyers and home sellers.

For more information on solutions for your real estate needs and to get your real estate questions answered, contact Missy at (262) 227-7064, or at missy@homewire.com.

For more information visit HomeWireor Real Estate - Melissa Buttrum - HomeWire