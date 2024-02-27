A Local Woman's Mission to Help Women and Children in Uganda

Beyond Beauty For Survivorsis a new organization which received its official 501-C3 in July of last year. BBFS serves women and children in Uganda who have been effected by Human Trafficking, exploitation and abandonment. Founder Kelsey Hill has been working tirelessly to bring awareness and resources to those she serves. She joins us live in studio today to tell us more about the BBFS.

The Beyond The Surface Dinner is on March 15th at Travieso Latin Fusion Restaurant in Waukesha. We will be serving a three-course fine dining meal with live music, extraordinary silent auction, and an opportunity to hear some BFFS success stories!