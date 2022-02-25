Watch
A Local Maternity and Postpartum Boutique

Close to the Heart
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:00:38-05

Close to the Heart is the premiere dedicated maternity and postpartum boutique in the Milwaukee area. They offer a large selection of maternity and postpartum clothing for sizes XS to 2XL. Their comfortable styles range from athletic to professional to help you build the maternity wardrobe right for you. Owner, Jessica Featherstone and co-owner, Hannah Berman join us to talk about Close to the Heart's new children's collection.

Use the code: Blend at ctthboutique.com or during your shopping trip for 15% off your entire purchase

Visit them in Thiensville!

