A Lip Pencil with Staying Power

Merle Norman Lip Pencil Plus is one of those great products. It has been a winner since it was first introduced in 1980.

What makes this the perfect lip pencil? It offers precise applications, long-lasting, full coverage color and a smooth, creamy texture. Studio owner, Renee Hitt is here to help us line our lips.

This lip pencil and lip stick combo will become a staple in your makeup collection. This iconic product features 1/3 lip liner and 2/3 lip color and is available in 26 fashion- forward shades to work with every clothing color and occasion.

New for Fall 2024 are Spiced Rose and Soft Berry. Spiced Rose is a rich, warm russet rose. Soft Berry is a cool berry tone. Prep your lips with a coat of Lip Conditioner or Wrinkle Smoother Lip Treatment. Lip Conditioner offers excellent moisture for your lips and SPF 15 sun protection. Wrinkle Smoother Lip Treatment is an anti-aging lip treatment with Argireline to help fill in the lines around the mouth and smooth the texture of the lips.

Apply the lip liner first, outlining the perimeter of your lips. Flip the pencil over and fill in with the lip color side. Be sure to pick up a dual pencil sharpener to keep your lip pencil fresh.

Stop in and experiment with new colors with a lip makeup lesson. Find your nearest studio here.