Today we are joined by Rick Flanders. He shares his new inspiring memoir: Under the Great Elm, A Life of Luck & Wonder.

A lyrical, often astonishing tale of high adventure, of love lost and found, and a lifelong journey of enlightenment. Sweeping from the Illinois countryside to the plains and mountains of the American West, from the cafes of Paris to the Gaza Strip, and from the tropics of India to the rhythms of Broadway, this is a story of hope and inspiration for our time.