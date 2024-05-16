A Kitchen Remodel

Robert McDonald the President & CEO at Excel Custom Contractors shows us around this remodeled kitchen at a home in Franksville. It is one of the many homes on the NARI MILWAUKEE HOME TOUR this weekend. For this full house remodel we with multiple additions— you have to see the transformation.

It included a new bedroom and rec room. Added a full bathroom in lower level and full wet bar area. Removed several load bearing walls in the first great room and extended the kitchen into the original kitchenette area to provide a massive quartz island with seating. replaced all the interior trim, doors and flooring throughout entire home.

NARI Milwaukee is hosting its annual Tour of Remodeled Homes Sat., May 18, and Sun., May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 10-stop tour features beautiful home additions, stunning kitchen remodels, whole home transformations, as well as updated living and dining rooms, sunrooms, bedroom suites, bathrooms, laundry rooms and mudrooms. New this year, the tour will showcase a “resort-style” backyard with a 20’ x 40’ inground pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and striking paver staircase and patio.

Tickets for the NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes are $20 online and can be purchased atNARIMilwaukee.org/Tour.