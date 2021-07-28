Watch
A Journey to the Crown

With Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:29:53-04

A queen is someone who leads with grace, and both Samantha Catherine Keaton and Shreya Gundelly have taken this role seriously. They were recently crowned Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA during this past year! During their reigns, they dedicate their time to various charitable organizations and support numerous causes. Samantha and Shreya join us to share more about what this title means to them.

The Miss Teen USA pageant will be held on Nov. 27, while the 70th annual Miss USA competition will air live on FYI network on Nov. 29. Please visit misswisconsinusa.com or misswisconsinteenusa.com for more information.

