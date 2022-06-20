A Journalist Writes "The Miracle Workers: Boy vs Beast"

CNN correspondent René Marsh's new book is inspired by her infant son who died of brain cancer in April 2021. René is determined to use her gift of writing to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. René also wrote this book in honor of her son’s absolute favorite pastime, reading. The author hopes this book will help raise desperately needed funds for childhood cancer research which is currently underfunded. The CNN reporter and anchor wants to guide other parents in helping teach young children about the one thing they need in their survival toolkit to endure the hardships in life and that is HOPE! All of the profits from the sale of the book will fund pediatric brain cancer research, including a pioneering initiative to develop treatments for Blake’s rare disease, pineoblastoma.

The book is titled: The Miracle Workers: Boy vs Beast.