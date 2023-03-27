A Home Away From Home During Outpatient Care

Patty Metropulos and Carol Tizkowski join us today from Kathy's House, the only hospital guest house in Milwaukee that provides lodging to patients and caregivers of all ages receiving care at any Milwaukee-area hospital. Kathy's House opened in memory of Kathy Vogel Kuettner, who passed away after a battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2000. Kathy felt that no one should have to face cancer, or any outpatient treatment, alone. The 2023 Gala "The Kaleidoscope of Care" will be at 5:00 p.m. on May 18, at Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel. To buy tickets for the event, visit online at The Kaleidoscope of Care. For more information, visit online at Kathy's House.