For more than 50 years, Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Christmas Carol has helped generations of Wisconsin families celebrate the season. The beloved production returns to the historic Pabst Theater December 2–24, bringing Charles Dickens’ classic tale to life with festive music, elaborate costumes and dazzling stagecraft.

Reese Madigan, who plays Bob Cratchit, shares what makes live theater so magical and why the story’s themes of generosity, connection and hope continue to resonate. This season also gives audiences a chance to give back through the A Christmas Carol Families Program, benefiting families connected to Milwaukee Community Crossroads.

Purchase tickets at Milwaukee Repertory Theater — Milwaukee Repertory Theater or call 414-224-9490.