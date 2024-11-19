A Holiday Party You Won't Want to Miss!

Celebrate the holidays with the Shady Lanes Greenhouse Children's Christmas Party! With music, trains, and even a visit from Santa, this is a party you won't want to miss. Children can paint an ornament, make a jingle jar and more!

Shady Lane has everything you need for your Christmas decorations including poinsettias, fresh greens, and handmade decorations for both your indoor and outdoor spaces.

The Children's Christmas Party will take place on Saturday November 23rd, from 10-3, with Santa stopping by at 11!

Shady Lane

W172N7388 Shady Ln, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

262-251-1660