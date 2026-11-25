This season, Merle Norman is reflecting on plenty to be thankful for, including 95 years of skincare and makeup and the loyal customers who have been part of the journey.

Studio owner Debby Hagie is also celebrating longtime team members and a holiday favorite: the limited-edition Radiant Gems Skincare Trio. The $75 set has a $162 value and includes three full-size customer favorites: Gentle Polish, Wrinkle Smoother and Nighttime Recovery Creme. [merlenorman.com]

Together, the trio helps exfoliate, hydrate, smooth the appearance of fine lines and replenish moisture overnight. [merlenorman.com]

With limited availability, it’s a timely gift for someone special or a little holiday self-care. Learn more about the Radiant Gems Skincare Trio from Merle Norman.