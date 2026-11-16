A Children's Story Celebrates Memories that Bring Generations Together

Inspired by the love and memories she shares with her own grandparents, Jocilyn Carver turned a personal tribute into a story families can enjoy together. Sian’s Adventures with Grandma and Grandpa is a 31-page children’s book celebrating the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren, with themes of family, love, quality time and creating memories that last.

Carver’s journey to becoming a published author is also shaped by nine years of service as a United States Air Force Sergeant. From serving overseas to pursuing entrepreneurship and children’s literature, she hopes her story encourages others to follow their passions while staying connected to the people who matter most. Viewers can find Sian’s Adventures With Grandma and Grandpa on Amazon and purchase the book directly through Sian's Adventures With Grandma & Grandpa: Carver, Jocilyn: 9798991742368: Amazon.com: Books.