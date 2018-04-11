A Healthy Fish Dish Cooked to Perfection

Spring and summer mean that we're eating a little lighter than the colder months. A refreshing fish dish is perfect for so many reasons: healthy, flavorful, delicious, etc. Joining us to cook up this week's dinner feature, Orange Glazed Arctic Char, is Chef Mike Stigler from Thunder Bay Grille.

Thunder Bay is hosting their huge Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 13; they'll also be serving up dinner on Mother's Day! Be sure to make your reservations early. For more information, visit ThunderBayGrille.com.