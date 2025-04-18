A Healthier Way to Lead and Succeed

In today’s fast paced world of work, high-performing teams are getting more done but at a growing cost. Productivity is climbing while employee wellbeing is steadily declining. Burnout is up. Motivation is down. And many people are feeling stretched thin and disconnected.

Leadership and workplace culture expert Beth Ridley says it doesn’t have to be this way. She’s helping organizations shift from outdated models of success to something more sustainable what she calls, Holistic Performance that balances high performance with wellbeing. It’s about not just working hard, but working healthy so burnout isn’t the price of productivity.

