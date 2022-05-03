Watch
A Guide For Women Of All Ages

with Joan Lunden
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 11:26:51-04

Joan Lunden and her daughter, Jamie Hess are here to talk about the new book, "Why Did I Come Into This Room" which is all about the health and wellness of women. The book was written as a playbook for women and covers about issues that women of all ages deal with. This segment is produced for INNOVO. Go to myinnovo.com for more information.

