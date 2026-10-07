A Thriller That Challenges the Way we see the World, Power, and Human Nature

What happens when a successful investment banker spends decades exploring history, philosophy, faith, and human nature? Author John C. Adams answers that question in his debut novel, The Third Phase. Inspired by a conversation with his daughters and shaped over more than a decade, the political thriller follows a world-famous soccer star on a mission to rethink society and confront powerful forces standing in the way of change. Blending action, big ideas, and thought-provoking themes, Adams novel invites readers to consider whether today's political challenges are rooted in something deeper.