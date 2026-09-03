A Gripping New Chapter of Redemption and Survival

Best known to many as Dr. Peter Benton from ER, Eriq La Salle returns to storytelling with Laws of Solomon, a powerful new thriller and the fourth book in his acclaimed Martyr Maker series. The novel follows Solomon Nangobi, a former child soldier and assassin seeking a quiet life in California. When a young boy's life is threatened, Solomon is forced to confront the violent past he tried to leave behind. Filled with suspense, heart, and themes of redemption, found family, and sacrifice, Laws of Solomon explores whether true peace can ever be earned. La Salle's latest work delivers a compelling entry point for new readers while rewarding longtime fans of the series.

