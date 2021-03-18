Menu

A Greenhouse to Say Your I Do's!

Zilli Hospitality Group
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:25:33-04

Zilli Hospitality Group is launching Milwaukee’s first greenhouse venue, Greenhouse No.7 at the Mitchell Park Domes, one of many exclusive venues in their portfolio. They are excited to launch this new venue into the market a few days before Milwaukee’s largest wedding show, the Wonderful World of Weddings, this weekend, at State Fair Park. Today Jessica Pillsbury and Yvette Tenorio join us to talk about this beautiful new venue and the delicious food they have been serving up for weddings and large events!

