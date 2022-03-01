A Grandfather And Granddaughter's Pandemic Project

A dynamic duo in the form of a grandfather and his granddaugther. Hubert Nett grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and earned a master's degree in environmental education and went on to teach biology for 33 years. In 2020, his wife Diana suggested he do something to keep his mind off everything going on with the pandemic. He decided to write two books; The Joy Of Being Adopted & An Unusual Friendship and recruited his granddaughter, Julia Tipple to illustrate both books.