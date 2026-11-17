Brewers fans can bring home a piece of championship history with a new collection from Big Time Bats. The family-owned company is celebrating Milwaukee’s historic season with full-size, American-made commemorative bats and baseballs designed for fans and collectors.

Vice President Dan Obie will showcase several designs, including team signature bats, World Series game-score editions and collectibles honoring standout players. Fans can choose from eye-catching Chrome Etch, High Gloss Extremum and classic Black Maple finishes, with many available as individually numbered limited editions.

With the holidays approaching, these officially licensed collectibles offer a memorable gift for the Brewers fan on your list.

Shop the championship collection and order for Christmas delivery at Big Time Bats.