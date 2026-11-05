A Golden Keepsake for Brewers Fans

Looking for a standout gift for the Brewers fan on your holiday list? Nikco Sports is offering a full-size, fully licensed gold commemorative bat designed to celebrate the team’s championship season.

The collectible features championship imagery, Brewers logos, a panoramic stadium entrance photo, plus images of William Contreras and Jackson Chourio. Only 2,026 bats will be produced, making this a limited-edition addition to any Brewers collection.

Vice President Nichole Massie will share what makes the bat unique, how fans can order and when shipments are expected to arrive. The gold bat is priced at $199.95.

Order before they sell out by calling 800-345-2868 or visiting Nikco Sports.