A Global Phenomenon Gets A Christmas Special

The Chosen is a historical TV series about the life of Jesus Christ from the perspective of those who interacted with him. It has been viewed 374 million times, in 190-plus countries and on all seven continents making it a global phenomenon. Its Christmas special, CRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS, will be in theaters nationwide through December 10. Creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins, along with one of the music artists featured in the special, Phil Wickham join us to share the inspiration behind making a Christmas special and why it was created for theaters.

For more information and tickets, go to TheChosen.tv/Christmas.