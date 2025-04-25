A Giving Community and Luxury Living

Experience luxury and community at the River Club of Mequon, a premier private country club offering everything from golf and tennis to fine dining and family-friendly amenities. As part of the Heritage Golf Group, the club proudly supports the annual Heritage Cares fundraiser, benefiting both the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin and employees across 42 clubs nationwide. This event highlights their commitment to giving back while celebrating our members and the local community.

Join them for unforgettable experiences on and off the course! Sign up now for the Heritage Cares event on our website: The River Club of Mequon