A Gilded Age Secret Hides Behind the Mask in Nghi Vo’s New Novel

Bestselling author Nghi Vo returns with The Scarlet Ball, a dazzling new fantasy that blends Gilded Age New York society with gothic horror and supernatural intrigue. The novel follows Judith Ban, a young woman who assumes a new identity and is drawn into a dangerous world of wealth, power, and demonic bargains where survival may come at a terrible cost.

Known for acclaimed works including The Chosen and the Beautiful and Siren Queen, Vo brings her signature blend of history, fantasy, and unforgettable storytelling to this ambitious new release.

Meet Nghi Vo at Boswell Book Company on October 13 at 6:30 p.m. for a special author event with Jim Higgins.

Learn more at Nghi Vo's Website, Boswell Book Company Event, and The Scarlet Ball.