Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Fun Spring Getaway

in The Village of Rosemont
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:04:15-04

Located less than a 2-hour drive from Milwaukee, the Village of Rosemont offers incredible dining, shopping and entertainment options into just 2.5 square miles. Located just minutes from Chicago O’Hare Airport, Rosemont is home to an award-winning designer outlet mall, 40+ restaurants, incredible hotels and a wide variety of entertainment. It’s the perfect spring getaway destination, whether planning a romantic weekend away, family getaway or girls’ trip. Katie Walsh is the Senior Marketing Manager at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, she will share some of the wonderful businesses and fun incentives for shoppers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019