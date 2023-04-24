A Fun Snack For Moms AND Kids!

Chef Tyler Mader is here today to show us two more kitchen and cooking hacks. The first is about a Nutella and banana snack that can be fun for both moms and kids. Using a turkey injector, fill your bananas with Nutella. Freeze them for latter or peel them and enjoy the snack right away. The second is a trick to save you time while cooking- how to open a stuck jar. When you're cooking, you want to be sure everything is prepped and ready to-go. Don't let a stuck jar slow you down! Turn the jar upside down in a bowl of warm water and watch how easily it opens on your next try. For more kitchen and cooking hacks like these, visit Chef Tyler Mader's social media @themadermenu.