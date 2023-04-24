Watch Now
A Fun Snack For Moms AND Kids!

Chef Tyler Mader Kitchen and Cooking Hacks
Chef Tyler Mader is here today to show us two more kitchen and cooking hacks. The first is about a Nutella and banana snack that can be fun for both moms and kids. Using a turkey injector, fill your bananas with Nutella. Freeze them for latter or peel them and enjoy the snack right away. The second is a trick to save you time while cooking- how to open a stuck jar. When you're cooking, you want to be sure everything is prepped and ready to-go. Don't let a stuck jar slow you down! Turn the jar upside down in a bowl of warm water and watch how easily it opens on your next try. For more kitchen and cooking hacks like these, visit Chef Tyler Mader's social media @themadermenu.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:13:33-04

