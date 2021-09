When life gets a bit ruff, you can turn to a fun festival for the entire family, including your pets. Fromm Petfest is back this Saturday, September 25 from 10 AM – 6 PM on the Summerfest grounds. There will be dozens of activities and attractions, including the Doggie Dash speed trial and costume contests. Lauren Grimm from Fromm Family Foods is here to tell us more about this FREE event.

For more information, visit PetfestMKE.com.