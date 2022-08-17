A Fun and Safe Place Where Moms Can Connect

Being a mom is a big role and it comes with challenges. If you're a mom having a difficult time navigating this period, you're not alone. Stephanie Ciatti was looking for a space where she could meet other moms who are experiencing the same thing. She felt like new and new-again moms can and should exist together in beautiful spaces around the city.

She started Babbling Babes in 2019. They supports a woman’s transition into motherhood by offering a safe space at gatherings surrounded by other moms and their babies in beautiful locations. They were able to feel like “more than just mom” and have events to look forward to. Stephanie wanted to bring the village back for new moms. She wanted to foster real, in-person connections between moms and between businesses in the city. Today we here more about Babbling Babes and upcoming opportunities.

Upcoming Gatherings and special events are all listed on the www.babblingbabes.org and @thebabblingbabes on Instagram/Facebook

