Keith Smith the Executive Chef from Thunder Bay Grille is here today to offer a fresh Salmon Fresca recipe. This popular seafood entree featuring grilled salmon asparagus, house-made citrus butter and feta cheese pairs well with The Champion Sauvignon Blanc. Thunder Bay Grille can host your next special event and also offers catering options. Every Monday, you could get HALF OFF a bottle of win. For more information, visit online at Thunder Bay Grille or call 262-523-4244 for reservations.