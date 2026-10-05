A Forgotten Wisconsin Tragedy Sparks a Powerful New Story

One of Wisconsin’s most devastating and often-overlooked tragedies is taking center stage in The Fire Born, a new historical novel by Deborah Hufford. The book explores the 1871 Peshtigo Fire, a disaster that claimed approximately 2,500 lives and remains the deadliest wildfire in American history. Drawing on years of historical research, Hufford brings readers behind the scenes of frontier life, Wisconsin’s lumber boom, Civil War-era America, immigration, and the extraordinary science behind the fire itself. The novel also uncovers the fascinating connections between the Peshtigo Fire and the Great Chicago Fire, which occurred on the very same night, while telling a powerful story of courage, loss, resilience, and renewal.

The Fire Born goes on sale October 6, 2026, and will be available in all stores with books selling. To learn more about the book, the historical research behind it, and the author’s inspiring journey to becoming a bestselling novelist, visit Novelist | Book author | Mequon, WI, USA.