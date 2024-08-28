A Five Star Resort With Your Wellness in Mind

Today we welcome Christine Voice, the wellness manager at Kohler. Kohler warmly welcomes locals and guests from near and far to experience the best-in-class wellness offerings to help enhance their well-being. From indulging in luxurious spa services and calming yoga sessions, to more vigorous workouts and outdoor activities, Kohler offers a deep menu of options for people to help enjoy wellness your way.
When you stay two or more nights at The American Club, receive $100 in resort credit per night.https://www.destinationkohler.com/offers/resort-credit
Book the Wellness Retreat in September -or- come to Kohler and enjoy our Wellness offerings at your own pace.
If you want a seasonally themed package consider the Power of the Outdoors retreat in September and Power of Water retreat in December
Details for the September retreat can be found here https://destinationkohler.com/well-being/wellness-retreats/september-27-29
Details for the December retreat will be live this fall.
