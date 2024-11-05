A Fitness Program to Prevent Senior Falls

National Trainer, Julie Logue directs fitness programming operations for SilverSneakers, a community fitness program designed specifically for seniors. As adults age, muscles weaken and bones become more brittle, it can be easy to trip and fall. Injuries can be life changing, bit there are strategies to build muscle and improve balance and mobility. Julie Logue discusses the program and exercises that can help seniors improve their balance and strength.

