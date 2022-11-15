Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Festive Sausage Roll Recipe Inspired by Holiday Leftovers

Jones Dairy Farm
If you’re looking for the perfect holiday inspired appetizer for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any family get-together in-between, Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm has a beautiful, bite-size treat for the taking. These savory sausage and cranberry rolls combine delicate puff pastry with Jones All-Natural Roll Sausage and delicious seasonal cranberries. The rolls are sure to impress, can be made in advance and served sweet or savory. After the holiday meal, these rolls can incorporate some of your favorite leftovers like stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. However, there’s no need to wait for after the holiday meal or a special occasion at all because they are delicious and easy to make (with or without leftovers) Chef Kate Luloff shows us how to make this! Here is the link for the recipe Savory Sausage &amp; Cranberry Rolls | Jones Dairy Farm Recipe Visit the Jones Dairy Farm website for many more tasty holiday recipes.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:20:09-05

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday inspired appetizer for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any family get-together in-between, Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm has a beautiful, bite-size treat for the taking.

These savory sausage and cranberry rolls combine delicate puff pastry with Jones All-Natural Roll Sausage and delicious seasonal cranberries. The rolls are sure to impress, can be made in advance and served sweet or savory. After the holiday meal, these rolls can incorporate some of your favorite leftovers like stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. However, there’s no need to wait for after the holiday meal or a special occasion at all because they are delicious and easy to make (with or without leftovers) Chef Kate Luloff shows us how to make this!

Here is the link for the recipe Savory Sausage & Cranberry Rolls | Jones Dairy Farm Recipe

Visit the Jones Dairy Farm website for many more tasty holiday recipes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes