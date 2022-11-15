A Festive Sausage Roll Recipe Inspired by Holiday Leftovers

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday inspired appetizer for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any family get-together in-between, Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm has a beautiful, bite-size treat for the taking.

These savory sausage and cranberry rolls combine delicate puff pastry with Jones All-Natural Roll Sausage and delicious seasonal cranberries. The rolls are sure to impress, can be made in advance and served sweet or savory. After the holiday meal, these rolls can incorporate some of your favorite leftovers like stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. However, there’s no need to wait for after the holiday meal or a special occasion at all because they are delicious and easy to make (with or without leftovers) Chef Kate Luloff shows us how to make this!

Here is the link for the recipe Savory Sausage & Cranberry Rolls | Jones Dairy Farm Recipe

Visit the Jones Dairy Farm website for many more tasty holiday recipes.

