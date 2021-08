Debora O’Donnell of Fox Point has two longtime passions: fashion and books. During the pandemic, Debora wanted to combine her two loves, by matching her looks to the covers of books! Her pandemic project was a success, and now she's watching her Instagram community grow. Debora joins us today to tell us more about her journey and show off some cute ensembles!

You can follow Debora on Instagram @Oh_apostrophe.