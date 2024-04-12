A Family's Mission to Raise Awareness and Funds for Congenital Heart Disease

Project Bubaloo’s mission is to spread community awareness and advance the quality of care for those affected by congenital heart disease (CHD). Hops for Hearts, April 19th 2024, is Project Bubaloo’s signature event that brings the Wisconsin community together over local craft brews and great food! Hops for Hearts has raised over $220,000 to support congenital heart disease. Enjoy an evening of unlimited beer tastings from local breweries, food pairings, and dancing. Hosted by Alley Faith from 103.7 Kiss FM, the night will feature a DJ, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are limited and are almost sold out!

Another upcoming event is The Ultimate Heart Race which is on 9/14/24. Registration will be starting in May. This is a family-friendly 5K Run/Walk that takes place at American Family Field with kid-friendly activities post.

Donate, attend our in-person events and follow us on social at https://projectbubaloo.org/donate!